A man was shot to death in Highland, and the homicide is believed to have been related to a road rage incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 28 at 3:36 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to an assault with a weapon call in the area of 5th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue.
Upon arriving, deputies found Andrew Sanchez, a 54-year-old San Bernardino resident, in his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies immediately began life saving efforts. Fire Department personnel arrived, and Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
It is believed a road rage incident may have occurred prior to the shooting. No arrest(s) have been made and investigators are working to identify and locate the suspect(s.)
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.