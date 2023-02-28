A 35-year-old man was shot to death in Montclair on Feb. 27, according to the Montclair Police Department.
At about 3 a.m., police responded to the area of Ramona Avenue and Holt Boulevard regarding a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local trauma center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, it appears the shooting may have been gang-related, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective A.Riedell at (909) 448-3647 or ariedell@cityofmontclair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.