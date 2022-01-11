A man was shot to death in Muscoy on Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:27 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a report of shots fired and a victim down in the 3000 block of N. State Street.
Upon arrival, deputies along with responding emergency medical personnel provided medical aid. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim, identified as Mando Mora, a 37-year-old Muscoy resident, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Chandler, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
