A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the unidentified victim was pronounced deceased.
On Jan. 22, the suspect, Jorge Munoz, a 22-year-old man from Riverside, was located and arrested in Jurupa Valley. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge.
