A 40-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot in the rear of a marijuana dispensary in San Bernardino on Oct. 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 3:52 a.m., police responded to shots heard at 507 West 4th Street and located the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Mark Burton, a resident of Moreno Valley.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sims at Sims_Da@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org.
