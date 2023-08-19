A man was shot to death in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18, and no arrests have yet been made, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 8:14 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of shots fired in the 10200 block of 25th Street. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as Victor Salazar, a 41-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Salazar was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4804. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
