A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Deputies arrived and located Joshua Tillman unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel responded, and Tillman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No arrests have been made in this case. Further information will be released when available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Owenn Domon, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.