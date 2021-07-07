A man was shot to death in Rialto on July 5, and his son is being sought on a murder charge, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 11:16 a.m., police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting a gunshot victim, later identified as Curtiss Booker Sr., age 58, in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street. When officers arrived, they located Booker Sr. lying in the front yard of a residence, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Through investigation and witness statements, it appears there was a domestic dispute between Booker Sr. and Curtiss Booker Jr., age 31, which escalated when Booker Jr. allegedly shot his father. Booker Jr. fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival.
Rialto P.D.'s Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Booker Jr. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Persons who see Booker Jr. are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately and should not approach him.
Detectives are requesting anyone with information about Booker Jr.’s whereabouts to anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463 or call Sgt. Mills directly at (909) 820-2632 in reference to case No. 932106153.
