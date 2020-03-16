A 37-year-old man was shot to death in Rialto on March 15, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 9:57 p.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple calls regarding shots fired at a residence in the 400 block of West Jackson Street.
Officers responded to the location, where one adult male victim, later identified as 37-year-old Fabian Aguilar-Sanchez, was located and found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lifesaving efforts were performed prior to the victim being transported, but he was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital.
Witnesses described two male suspects fleeing the area, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Kevin Stephens of the Rialto P.D. at (909) 820-2596.
