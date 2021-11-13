A man was shot to death in Rialto on Nov. 12, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 11:02 p.m., police received a call regarding shots fired with a victim down in the 300 block of North Linden Avenue.
Officers responded and located the victim, and lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene by first responders. The Rialto Fire Department transported the victim to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as Angel Michael Herrera, 22, of Rialto.
It is still unclear what transpired between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting. Detectives were called to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone with additional information regarding this homicide contact Lieutenant James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932111108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.