A 28-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting at 5280 N. Little Mountain Drive at about 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Michael Joseph Rosales-Osburn suffering from gunshot wounds. Osburn was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 / cunningham_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
