A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:30 p.m., Joshua Green, a 24-year-old San Bernardino resident, was shot in the 2900 block of N. Mountain Avenue.
Green was transported to St. Bernardine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:37 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.