A 36-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 500 Block of West 34th Street at about midnight after several callers reported a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle. Officers attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but the victim was later pronounced deceased.
He was identified as Andrew Zepeda, a resident of Mira Loma.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems at (909) 384-5650 / siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
