A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 24, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 2300 N. Arden Avenue at about 9:46 p.m. and found John Navarrete, a 38-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Reyna at (909) 384-5638 /
reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
