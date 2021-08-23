A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 300 block of East Evans Street. Patrol officers were dispatched to the location and found the crime scene.
The victim, Jose Guadalupe Rios, 34, was transported by family members to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, the suspect and motive for the shooting are unknown.
Detectives are attempting to identify any witnesses and are asking for assistance from the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at (909) 384-5628 /Rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 /King_ja@sbcity.org.
