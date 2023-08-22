A 20-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Aug. 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 10:54 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a location in the 1300 block of North “G” Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Randy Cortes, a San Bernardino resident.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation. Detectives are attempting to identify the suspect(s) and motive for the shooting.
Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective T. Montez at Montez_Ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or (909) 388-4955.
