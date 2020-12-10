A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Dec. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of North G Street and found the victim down in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
He was identified as Donte Dejuan Carr, a 40-year-old Moreno Valley resident.
The motive for this shooting is unclear.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Sims at (909) 384-5665 / sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.