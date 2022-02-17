A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Feb. 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 9 p.m., police received a 911 call from a local hospital in reference to a victim who arrived in the emergency room. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was identified as Michael Barrera, 38, of San Bernardino.
During the investigation, the crime scene was located, but limited information was provided by the witness.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Lariz at lariz_ca@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5788 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org (909) 384-5613.
