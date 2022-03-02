A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Feb. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The department received 911 calls at about 5:40 a.m. and patrol officers were dispatched to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle.
The victim was treated by medical staff but later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Aaron James McDavis, a 41-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Based on a witness statement, McDavis was shot at a location in the 300 block of South I Street.
Currently, there are no additional witnesses who have come forward with information. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Persons with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Detective D. Sims at sims_da@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5665 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
