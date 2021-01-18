A 41-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West 30th Street, where they located the victim down with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim did not survive his injuries. He was identified as Miles Jermaine Gipson, a resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for this shooting is not currently known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at (909) 384-5762 / rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.