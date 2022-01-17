A 35-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 15, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
After receiving a 911 call, police responded to the 700 block of N. Mt. Vernon Avenue at 4:26 a.m. and found Christopher Lee Swayzer, a transient from San Bernardino, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective K. Hernandez at hernandez_ki@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5620 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
