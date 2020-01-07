A 29-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 6, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Sierra Way at around 9:24 p.m. after a caller reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim and attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Kynasasha McDuffie.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
