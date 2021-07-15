A 56-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The San Bernardino Police call center received a request for assistance from the San Bernardino City Unified School Police regarding a shooting in the 100 block of W. 8th Street at 2:47 p.m.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim deceased from a gunshot wound. He was identified as Wayne Scottie Stewart of Los Angeles.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation. At this time, the suspect and motive for the shooting are unknown. Detectives are attempting to identify the shooter and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at (909) 384-5628 / rodriguez_he@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.