A 43-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 28, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of North D Street at about 9 p.m. and located the victim. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as David Dwight Thomas.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Silva at (909) 388-4890 /silva_an@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.