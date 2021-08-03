A 21-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 1300 West Hill Drive at 6:54 p.m. after receiving reports of a man down in this residential neighborhood. Responding officers located the victim near a school in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Daniel Michel, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call: Detective A. Reyna at (909) 384-5638 / Reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613/ King_ja@sbcity.org.
