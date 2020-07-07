A 34-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 100 block of West 17th Street just after 1:37 p.m. and found the victim down in an alleyway just south of 17th Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Gabriel A. Rodriguez, a resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective E. Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
