A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on June 7, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a park located at Baseline Street and California Street at about 11:24 p.m.
When they arrived, they found Eton Harris, a 28-year-old San Bernardino resident, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers later discovered the original crime scene was on 8th Street, near Arrowhead Avenue.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
