A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 23, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:09 a.m., the P.D.’s call center received 911 calls from citizens regarding a shooting at the Baseline wash, west of California Street.
Patrol officers were dispatched along with medical personnel and found Hamilton Taracena, a 39-year-old resident of San Bernardino, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Homicide detectives are asking for assistance from the public to identify any persons who may have been at the location or know the whereabouts of several persons of interest who fled prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Lariz at lariz_ca@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5788 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.