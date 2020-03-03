A 35-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death on March 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting incident at 200 E. 9th Street at about 9:59 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Jason Fakhoury suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective B. Lewis at (909) 384-5762 / lewis_br@sbcity.org or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.