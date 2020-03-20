A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 18, and a suspect was arrested in Bakersfield two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 18 at 9:44 p.m., Central Station deputies responded to a report of a shooting outside of Gary’s Liquor Store on North Golden Avenue in San Bernardino. Deputies arrived and found the victim, 41-year-old Bruce Tardy, suffering from a gunshot wound. Tardy was transported to St. Bernardine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives learned that Tardy and a woman were walking toward Gary’s Liquor Store when the suspect, Alberto Campos, 37, approached them in a vehicle. An argument occurred between Tardy and Campos, and then Tardy and the woman continued walking toward the liquor store. While Tardy was in front of the store, Campos parked across the street and allegedly fired a shot which struck Tardy. Campos immediately fled the area in a Chevrolet SUV.
Detectives determined the SUV that Campos drove was stolen days earlier in Northern California.
On March 20, Campos was located in Bakersfield and arrested without incident. Campos was transported to Sheriff’s Headquarters and after an interview with homicide detectives, he was booked at Central Detention Center on a murder charge and is being held on $1 million bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Tramayne Phillips, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
