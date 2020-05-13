A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on May 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Allen Street at about 12:33 a.m. and found the victim down on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid responded to the scene, but the victim was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as Armando Cuevas, a 26-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
