A 28-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death on May 17, and a female victim was shot and hospitalized, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Waterman Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid responded to the scene, but the victim was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as Andrew Adams.
A short time later, a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and investigators learned that she was also shot at the Waterman location.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems at (909) 384-5650 /siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
