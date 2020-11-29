A 24-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Nov. 28, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of W. 11th Street at about 2:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim down. They arrived and learned the victim had sustained a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury. He was identified as John Daniel Resendez.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sims at (909) 384-5665 /sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659/ king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.