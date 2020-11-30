A 41-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Nov. 29, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers initially responded to the scene of a minor traffic collision in the 1600 block of N. Waterman Avenue.
It was discovered the driver, Rocky Juarez, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. Juarez was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting took place just east of the traffic collision in the 1500 block of N. Belle Street.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
