Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 856 North Medical Center Drive just after 9:11 p.m. and found the victim in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
He was identified as Rodrick Leon Ervin, a San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective J. Alvarez at (909) 384-4935 / alvarez_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 384-5613 / campos_er@sbcity.org.
