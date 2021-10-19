A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 18, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 6:19 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. 21st Street, where responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by AMR to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Myron Polk Youngblood, a 29-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4851 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.