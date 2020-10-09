A 52-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 200 block of E. Hospitality Lane at about 9:10 p.m. and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Marvin Gundlach, a resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is unknown. No persons have been arrested in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sims at (909) 384-5665 / sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
