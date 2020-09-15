A 31-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 10:41 p.m., deputies from the Central Patrol Station responded to the report of shots fired in the 4000 block of North F. Street. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Sergio Zamora, lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. Zamora was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to the location and are conducting the investigation.
Detectives learned that a verbal argument was heard involving several subjects before the shots were fired.
The suspect(s) responsible for the death of Zamora has not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Gardea, Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
