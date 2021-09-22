A 33-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 1:33 p.m., the police dispatch center received a 911 call regarding a subject that was non-responsive with blood around his neck. Patrol officers were dispatched to the location in the 100 block of N. Meridian Avenue and found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as Jesse Daniel Magana of San Bernardino.
At this time, the suspect and motive for the shooting are unknown. Detectives are attempting to identify any witnesses and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / Sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 384-5613 /Campos_er@sbcity.org.
