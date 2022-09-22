A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in the 500 block of W. Marshall Boulevard. Officers responded and found Nader Alkouli, a resident of Glendale, lying on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was treated on scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Alkouli did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by doctors.
During the investigation, video surveillance was obtained from the scene. William Norris, a 21-year-old San Bernardino resident, was identified as the alleged shooter and a Ramey warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Sept. 21 at about 3 p.m., Norris was taken into custody without incident at a business near University Parkway and Hallmark Parkway. He was transported to a local jail facility, where he was booked on the charge of murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective W. Flesher at flesher_wi@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5655 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909)384-5613.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit online at www.wetip.com.
