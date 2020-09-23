A 29-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Sepulveda Avenue at about 2:33 a.m. after receiving reports of a man down.
They located the gunshot victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Dartel Marquis Guest.
The motive for the shooting appears to be a robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
