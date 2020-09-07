A 23-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 6, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the call of shots fired and a subject down in the area of 27th Street and California Street at approximately 10:23 a.m. They found the victim down on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid responded to the scene and later pronounced him deceased. He was identified as Joel Salazar.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Silva (909) 384-4890 / silva_to@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
