A 36-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:41 a.m., the Dispatch Center received a call of a shooting in the area of 21st Street and Turrill Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives have not located the suspect and are actively looking for the person responsible at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613.
