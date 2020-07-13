A 32-year-old man was shot to death while walking to a store in Highland on July 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:59 p.m., Highland deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Baseline Street and McKinley Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located a victim, identified as Jeremy Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. Young was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives determined that Young had left his residence and was walking to a store in the area when he was shot. Detectives have not yet identified the suspect, nor have they determined the motive for the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Tony Romero, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
