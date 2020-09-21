Deputies are conducting an investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened at a large scale unlicensed party on Sept. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9:30 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the 2400 block of W. Kern Street in Muscoy. A witness reported multiple gunshots were fired at a large-scale unlicensed party/rodeo with more than 500 people in attendance.
Deputies arrived at the location and learned that a 20-year old man was stabbed at the party. A family member transported the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and he was expected to survive.
Deputies are investigating the stabbing and the unlawful discharge of a firearm, and a suspect(s) have not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
