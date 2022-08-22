A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
Investigators learned the stabbing occurred at a gas station in the 26400 block of Highland Avenue. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Scott Sanders, a 42-year-old transient.
Deputies located Sanders just before 8 a.m. and transported him to Sheriff’s Headquarters to be interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, Sanders was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center. He is currently being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
