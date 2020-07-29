A man was stabbed to death in Ontario on July 28, according to the Ontario Police Department.
The incident took place at the Capri Motel in the 1200 block of E. Holt Boulevard, police said on Twitter.
The victim, a 39-year-old man from Ontario, died at a local hospital.
A suspect was arrested less than six hours after the homicide occurred, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
