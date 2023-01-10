A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Officers performed medical aid until Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over. The victim was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:21 p.m.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lieutenant James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
