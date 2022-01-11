A man was stabbed to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 5, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 2680 E. Highland Avenue at 12:06 a.m. and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was given medical aid, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Johnty Diyann Badger, a San Bernardino resident.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation. A suspect was located and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Steven Eric Leon, a resident of San Bernardino.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sims at sims_da@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5665 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
