A man was stabbed to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Loma Avenue at about 8 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Robert Castro, a 26-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for the stabbing is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Hernandez at (909) 384-5620 / hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613/ tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.